LAZR (Luminar Technologies Inc) dropped -6.92 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On Friday, Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR) was -6.92% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $3.90. A 52-week range for LAZR has been $3.30 – $32.70.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 49.32% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 52.25%. With a float of $40.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $46.88 million.

The firm has a total of 580 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -34.07%, operating margin of -577.0%, and the pretax margin is -363.26%.

Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Luminar Technologies Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Luminar Technologies Inc is 12.71%, while institutional ownership is 27.22%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 23 ’24, was worth 371,254. In this transaction Director of this company sold 72,842 shares at a rate of $5.10, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 23 ’24, when Company’s Director proposed sale 72,842 for $5.29, making the entire transaction worth $385,334.

Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.25% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 45.70% during the next five years compared to 4.83% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.59. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.66, a number that is poised to hit -1.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Luminar Technologies Inc, LAZR], we can find that recorded value of 2.17 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Luminar Technologies Inc’s (LAZR) raw stochastic average was set at 4.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 133.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 141.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.58. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.77. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.90. The third major resistance level sits at $3.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.46. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.33.

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR) Key Stats

There are 42,389K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 170.17 million. As of now, sales total 75,400 K while income totals -273,140 K. Its latest quarter income was 18,890 K while its last quarter net income were -76,520 K.