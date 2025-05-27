Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.57 million

On Friday, Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE: LDOS) opened lower -3.67% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $158.30. Price fluctuations for LDOS have ranged from $123.62 to $202.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.50% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 6.58% at the time writing. With a float of $126.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $128.72 million.

The firm has a total of 48000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 17.23%, operating margin of 11.46%, and the pretax margin is 10.33%.

Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Leidos Holdings Inc is 1.42%, while institutional ownership is 79.34%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09 ’25, was worth 193,190. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,250 shares at a rate of $154.55, taking the stock ownership to the 20,195 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 1,250 for $154.55, making the entire transaction worth $193,190.

Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.58% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.98% during the next five years compared to 14.92% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE: LDOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.42. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.93, a number that is poised to hit 2.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Leidos Holdings Inc, LDOS], we can find that recorded value of 1.13 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.77.

During the past 100 days, Leidos Holdings Inc’s (LDOS) raw stochastic average was set at 74.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $144.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $152.22. Now, the first resistance to watch is $155.49. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $158.49. The third major resistance level sits at $160.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $150.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $147.51. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $144.51.

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE: LDOS) Key Stats

There are currently 128,719K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 19.63 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 16,662 M according to its annual income of 1,254 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,245 M and its income totaled 363,000 K.