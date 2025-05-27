Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR) to new highs

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: ABR) on Friday, soared 6.28% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $8.92. Within the past 52 weeks, ABR’s price has moved between $8.43 and $15.94.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 22.77%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -42.10%. With a float of $184.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $192.16 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 659 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 90.62%, operating margin of 45.83%, and the pretax margin is 54.51%.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Mortgage industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Arbor Realty Trust Inc is 3.97%, while institutional ownership is 56.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22 ’25, was worth 25,001. In this transaction EVP, Struc Fin Prod of this company bought 2,854 shares at a rate of $8.76, taking the stock ownership to the 156,161 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 21 ’25, when Company’s EVP, Struc Fin Prod bought 1,673 for $9.25, making the entire transaction worth $15,475. This insider now owns 153,307 shares in total.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: ABR) Trading Performance Indicators

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.99, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arbor Realty Trust Inc (ABR)

Looking closely at Arbor Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: ABR), its last 5-days average volume was 8.06 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Arbor Realty Trust Inc’s (ABR) raw stochastic average was set at 17.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.10% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.29. However, in the short run, Arbor Realty Trust Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.77. Second resistance stands at $10.06. The third major resistance level sits at $10.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.44. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.15.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: ABR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.82 billion based on 192,160K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,427 M and income totals 264,640 K. The company made 299,410 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 40,780 K in sales during its previous quarter.