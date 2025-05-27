Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Broadcom Inc (AVGO) to new highs

On Friday, Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) was -0.79% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $230.53. A 52-week range for AVGO has been $128.50 – $251.88.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 18.69%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 35.78%. With a float of $4.61 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.70 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 37000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 63.28%, operating margin of 32.98%, and the pretax margin is 25.79%.

Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Broadcom Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Broadcom Inc is 1.99%, while institutional ownership is 77.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 14 ’25, was worth 184,152. In this transaction Director of this company sold 800 shares at a rate of $230.19, taking the stock ownership to the 26,182 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 14 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 800 for $230.19, making the entire transaction worth $184,152.

Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.78% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.68% during the next five years compared to 13.91% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Broadcom Inc (AVGO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.91. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 19.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 51.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.07, a number that is poised to hit 1.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 29.31 million, its volume of 14.9 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.95.

During the past 100 days, Broadcom Inc’s (AVGO) raw stochastic average was set at 81.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $192.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $190.11. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $230.85 in the near term. At $232.99, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $235.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $226.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $224.05. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $221.91.

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) Key Stats

There are 4,701,949K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1075.43 billion. As of now, sales total 51,574 M while income totals 5,895 M. Its latest quarter income was 14,916 M while its last quarter net income were 5,503 M.