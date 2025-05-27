Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) to new highs

On Friday, Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE: CVE) was 2.33% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $13.32. A 52-week range for CVE has been $10.23 – $21.08.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 49.85%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -12.47%. With a float of $1.27 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.82 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 7150 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 19.7%, operating margin of 7.96%, and the pretax margin is 6.23%.

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cenovus Energy Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Cenovus Energy Inc is 30.30%, while institutional ownership is 52.91%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12 ’25, was worth 1,486,501.

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.47% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.39% during the next five years compared to -1.85% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE: CVE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.84. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 11.56 million, its volume of 13.54 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Cenovus Energy Inc’s (CVE) raw stochastic average was set at 59.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.22. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $13.81 in the near term. At $14.00, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.96. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.77.

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE: CVE) Key Stats

There are 1,822,569K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 24.86 billion. As of now, sales total 39,611 M while income totals 2,293 M. Its latest quarter income was 9,261 M while its last quarter net income were 598,210 K.