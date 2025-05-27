Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD) to new highs

On Friday, Lightspeed Commerce Inc (NYSE: LSPD) opened higher 6.58% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $9.88. Price fluctuations for LSPD have ranged from $7.34 to $18.96 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 61.45% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 24.50% at the time writing. With a float of $123.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $146.40 million.

The firm has a total of 3000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 39.01%, operating margin of -14.36%, and the pretax margin is -11.26%.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lightspeed Commerce Inc is 9.93%, while institutional ownership is 65.13%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24 ’25, was worth 13,327. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 1,817 for $17.33, making the entire transaction worth $31,495.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 22.62% during the next five years compared to -47.43% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc (NYSE: LSPD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.14. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 761.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lightspeed Commerce Inc, LSPD], we can find that recorded value of 1.16 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Lightspeed Commerce Inc’s (LSPD) raw stochastic average was set at 35.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.39% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.48. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.32. The third major resistance level sits at $11.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.28. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.88.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc (NYSE: LSPD) Key Stats

There are currently 152,974K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.45 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 909,270 K according to its annual income of -163,960 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 280,130 K and its income totaled -26,590 K.