Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP) to new highs

On Friday, LiveRamp Holdings Inc (NYSE: RAMP) opened lower -7.70% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $33.50. Price fluctuations for RAMP have ranged from $21.45 to $38.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 18.39% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 28.24% at the time writing. With a float of $62.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.42 million.

The firm has a total of 1400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 71.77%, operating margin of 0.39%, and the pretax margin is 2.8%.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of LiveRamp Holdings Inc is 3.52%, while institutional ownership is 94.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 16 ’25, was worth 217,853. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 25 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 395 for $27.74, making the entire transaction worth $10,957.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 28.24% per share during the next fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc (NYSE: RAMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.65. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [LiveRamp Holdings Inc, RAMP], we can find that recorded value of 1.17 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.38.

During the past 100 days, LiveRamp Holdings Inc’s (RAMP) raw stochastic average was set at 61.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 51.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 49.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.97. Now, the first resistance to watch is $32.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $33.27. The third major resistance level sits at $34.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.47. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $28.30.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc (NYSE: RAMP) Key Stats

There are currently 64,992K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.01 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 745,580 K according to its annual income of -810 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 195,410 K and its income totaled 11,210 K.