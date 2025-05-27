Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) to new highs

Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ: PEGA) kicked off on Friday, down -3.39% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $99.41. Over the past 52 weeks, PEGA has traded in a range of $55.71-$113.67.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 10.54%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 12.31%. With a float of $43.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.56 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5443 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 75.72%, operating margin of 16.55%, and the pretax margin is 17.3%.

Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Pegasystems Inc is 49.21%, while institutional ownership is 49.27%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20 ’25, was worth 730,219. In this transaction Chief Product Officer of this company sold 7,000 shares at a rate of $104.32, taking the stock ownership to the 37,640 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16 ’25, when Company’s SVP of Finance & CAO sold 500 for $99.25, making the entire transaction worth $49,625. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.31% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ: PEGA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Pegasystems Inc’s (PEGA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.39. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pegasystems Inc (PEGA)

Looking closely at Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ: PEGA), its last 5-days average volume was 2.59 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.33.

During the past 100 days, Pegasystems Inc’s (PEGA) raw stochastic average was set at 67.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $81.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $82.88. However, in the short run, Pegasystems Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $98.12. Second resistance stands at $100.21. The third major resistance level sits at $101.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $94.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $93.81. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $91.72.

Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ: PEGA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 8.22 billion has total of 85,582K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,497 M in contrast with the sum of 99,190 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 475,630 K and last quarter income was 85,420 K.