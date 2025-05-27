Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) to new highs

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT) on Friday, soared 10.27% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $12.07. Within the past 52 weeks, QUBT’s price has moved between $0.35 and $27.15.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 33.48%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 64.38%. With a float of $113.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.32 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 41 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 29.61%, operating margin of -7248.05%, and the pretax margin is -11720.52%.

Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Computer Hardware industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Quantum Computing Inc is 19.96%, while institutional ownership is 16.25%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23 ’25, was worth 468,338. Before that another transaction happened on May 22 ’25, when Company’s Outside Counsel and Consultant proposed sale 13,094 for $12.50, making the entire transaction worth $163,675.

Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 64.38% per share during the next fiscal year.

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 44.66 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4808.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.48, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quantum Computing Inc (QUBT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 23.25 million, its volume of 49.89 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.28.

During the past 100 days, Quantum Computing Inc’s (QUBT) raw stochastic average was set at 55.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 170.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 179.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.65 in the near term. At $15.98, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.94. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.61.

Quantum Computing Inc (NASDAQ: QUBT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.88 billion based on 140,904K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 373 K and income totals -68,542 K. The company made 39 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 16,982 K in sales during its previous quarter.