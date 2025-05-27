Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Tempus AI Inc (TEM) to new highs

A new trading day began on Friday, with Tempus AI Inc (NASDAQ: TEM) stock price up 5.59% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $59.25. TEM’s price has ranged from $22.89 to $91.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 39.44% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 55.27%. With a float of $91.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $167.99 million.

The firm has a total of 2400 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 56.32%, operating margin of -87.95%, and the pretax margin is -93.23%.

Tempus AI Inc (TEM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Tempus AI Inc is 46.76%, while institutional ownership is 32.93%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20 ’25, was worth 1,462,809. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 23,121 shares at a rate of $63.27, taking the stock ownership to the 146,001 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20 ’25, when Company’s EVP and General Counsel sold 17,552 for $63.43, making the entire transaction worth $1,113,385. This insider now owns 138,877 shares in total.

Tempus AI Inc (TEM) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.27% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tempus AI Inc (NASDAQ: TEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Tempus AI Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.56. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tempus AI Inc (TEM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Tempus AI Inc, TEM], we can find that recorded value of 13.69 million was better than the volume posted last year of 12.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.59.

During the past 100 days, Tempus AI Inc’s (TEM) raw stochastic average was set at 51.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 98.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 119.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.89. Now, the first resistance to watch is $64.54. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $66.53. The third major resistance level sits at $70.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $58.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.27. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $53.28.

Tempus AI Inc (NASDAQ: TEM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 10.83 billion, the company has a total of 172,213K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 693,400 K while annual income is -705,810 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 255,740 K while its latest quarter income was -68,040 K.