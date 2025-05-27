Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) to new highs

A new trading day began on Friday, with Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZNTL) stock price down -3.23% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $1.24. ZNTL’s price has ranged from $1.01 to $13.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 3.75%. With a float of $55.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.95 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 166 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 97.6%, operating margin of -789.32%, and the pretax margin is -834.36%.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc is 22.69%, while institutional ownership is 76.55%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 30 ’25, was worth 29,373. In this transaction Director of this company bought 21,000 shares at a rate of $1.40, taking the stock ownership to the 281,192 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 06 ’25, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer bought 20,000 for $2.28, making the entire transaction worth $45,656. This insider now owns 36,629 shares in total.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.75% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.04% during the next five years compared to -12.89% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZNTL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.94. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.21.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.15, a number that is poised to hit -0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL)

Looking closely at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZNTL), its last 5-days average volume was 0.66 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (ZNTL) raw stochastic average was set at 8.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 23.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4164, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5861. However, in the short run, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2167. Second resistance stands at $1.2333. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2467. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1733. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.1567.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZNTL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 86.34 million, the company has a total of 71,952K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 67,430 K while annual income is -165,840 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 26,870 K while its latest quarter income was -47,470 K.