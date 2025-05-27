Light & Wonder Inc (LNW) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 774,000 K

On Friday, Light & Wonder Inc (NASDAQ: LNW) was 4.88% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $82.01. A 52-week range for LNW has been $75.46 – $115.00.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 3.75%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 50.16%. With a float of $83.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $85.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6800 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 71.18%, operating margin of 22.02%, and the pretax margin is 13.29%.

Light & Wonder Inc (LNW) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Light & Wonder Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Light & Wonder Inc is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 70.71%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06 ’25, was worth 398,720. In this transaction SVP & CEO – Gaming of this company sold 3,784 shares at a rate of $105.37, taking the stock ownership to the 21,254 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06 ’25, when Company’s SVP & Chief Accounting Officer sold 1,132 for $104.41, making the entire transaction worth $118,192. This insider now owns 5,016 shares in total.

Light & Wonder Inc (LNW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.16% per share during the next fiscal year.

Light & Wonder Inc (NASDAQ: LNW) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Light & Wonder Inc (LNW) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.35. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.74, a number that is poised to hit 1.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Light & Wonder Inc (LNW)

The latest stats from [Light & Wonder Inc, LNW] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.17 million was superior to 0.91 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.75.

During the past 100 days, Light & Wonder Inc’s (LNW) raw stochastic average was set at 27.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 53.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $88.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $94.81. Now, the first resistance to watch is $87.87. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $89.72. The third major resistance level sits at $93.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $82.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $79.31. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $77.46.

Light & Wonder Inc (NASDAQ: LNW) Key Stats

There are 84,379K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 7.26 billion. As of now, sales total 3,188 M while income totals 336,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 774,000 K while its last quarter net income were 82,000 K.