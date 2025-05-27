Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,500 K

On Friday, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: LCTX) was 15.58% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $0.60. A 52-week range for LCTX has been $0.37 – $1.15.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 120.15%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -9.73%. With a float of $227.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $228.36 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 77 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 97.15%, operating margin of -223.1%, and the pretax margin is -169.12%.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc is 0.44%, while institutional ownership is 48.71%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 27 ’25, was worth 6,000,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 7,894,737 shares at a rate of $0.76, taking the stock ownership to the 49,560,992 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 26 ’24, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 15,000 for $0.59, making the entire transaction worth $8,850. This insider now owns 25,500 shares in total.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.73% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.01% during the next five years compared to -2.93% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: LCTX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.82. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (LCTX)

The latest stats from [Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc, LCTX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.42 million was inferior to 1.53 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 97.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc’s (LCTX) raw stochastic average was set at 86.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.34% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 90.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4715, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6674. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7325. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7662. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8325. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6325, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5662. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5325.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: LCTX) Key Stats

There are 228,356K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 159.55 million. As of now, sales total 9,500 K while income totals -18,610 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,500 K while its last quarter net income were -4,140 K.