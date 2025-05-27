Lucid Diagnostics Inc (LUCD) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 830 K

Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: LUCD) on Friday, soared 19.55% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.33. Within the past 52 weeks, LUCD’s price has moved between $0.68 and $1.80.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 119.69% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 34.18%. With a float of $40.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $84.37 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 72 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -87.22%, operating margin of -1506.27%, and the pretax margin is -3240.88%.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc (LUCD) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lucid Diagnostics Inc is 62.03%, while institutional ownership is 9.78%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20 ’25, was worth 242,292. In this transaction Director of this company bought 187,098 shares at a rate of $1.29, taking the stock ownership to the 187,098 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 21 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 129,684 for $1.32, making the entire transaction worth $171,520. This insider now owns 316,782 shares in total.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc (LUCD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.18% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 37.27% during the next five years compared to -54.43% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: LUCD) Trading Performance Indicators

Lucid Diagnostics Inc (LUCD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.72 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 41.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lucid Diagnostics Inc (LUCD)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: LUCD) saw its 5-day average volume 1.41 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Lucid Diagnostics Inc’s (LUCD) raw stochastic average was set at 79.54%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 91.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3493, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0439. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6800 in the near term. At $1.7700, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9400. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4200, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2500. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1600.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: LUCD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 172.02 million based on 108,189K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,350 K and income totals -45,530 K. The company made 830 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -26,910 K in sales during its previous quarter.