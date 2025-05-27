Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) average volume reaches $11.16M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On Friday, Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE: MPW) opened higher 0.44% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $4.56. Price fluctuations for MPW have ranged from $3.51 to $6.55 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 8.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 100.71% at the time writing. With a float of $493.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $600.60 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 118 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 64.5%, operating margin of 3.5%, and the pretax margin is -169.65%.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Medical Properties Trust Inc is 17.90%, while institutional ownership is 59.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05 ’25, was worth 150,800. In this transaction Director of this company sold 29,000 shares at a rate of $5.20, taking the stock ownership to the 216,100 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 29,000 for $5.20, making the entire transaction worth $150,800.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.71% per share during the next fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE: MPW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW). In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.76, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPW)

Looking closely at Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE: MPW), its last 5-days average volume was 10.47 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 11.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Medical Properties Trust Inc’s (MPW) raw stochastic average was set at 37.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.69% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.92. However, in the short run, Medical Properties Trust Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.67. Second resistance stands at $4.75. The third major resistance level sits at $4.84. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.50, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.41. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.33.

Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE: MPW) Key Stats

There are currently 600,800K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.75 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 995,550 K according to its annual income of -2,410 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 223,800 K and its income totaled -118,280 K.