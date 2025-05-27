Meta Platforms Inc (META) average volume reaches $18.03M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) on Friday, plunged -1.49% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $636.57. Within the past 52 weeks, META’s price has moved between $442.65 and $740.91.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 19.06% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 7.14%. With a float of $2.17 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.18 billion.

The firm has a total of 74067 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 81.75%, operating margin of 42.92%, and the pretax margin is 43.94%.

Meta Platforms Inc (META) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Content & Information industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Meta Platforms Inc is 13.78%, while institutional ownership is 67.92%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20 ’25, was worth 329,824. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 519 shares at a rate of $635.50, taking the stock ownership to the 30,740 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19 ’25, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 517 for $628.25, making the entire transaction worth $324,805. This insider now owns 10,955 shares in total.

Meta Platforms Inc (META) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.14% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.06% during the next five years compared to 29.99% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) Trading Performance Indicators

Meta Platforms Inc (META) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.66 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 25.64, a number that is poised to hit 5.79 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 28.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meta Platforms Inc (META)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Meta Platforms Inc, META], we can find that recorded value of 8.9 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 17.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 20.15.

During the past 100 days, Meta Platforms Inc’s (META) raw stochastic average was set at 56.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $578.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $590.92. Now, the first resistance to watch is $632.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $637.18. The third major resistance level sits at $641.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $622.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $617.59. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $612.53.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1576.52 billion based on 2,514,327K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 164,501 M and income totals 62,360 M. The company made 42,314 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 16,644 M in sales during its previous quarter.