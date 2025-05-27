Microchip Technology, Inc (MCHP) is expecting -7.63% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Microchip Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MCHP) kicked off on Friday, down -3.20% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $58.05. Over the past 52 weeks, MCHP has traded in a range of $34.12-$100.57.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 1.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 3.99%. With a float of $526.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $538.70 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 19400 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 56.07%, operating margin of 6.73%, and the pretax margin is 0.88%.

Microchip Technology, Inc (MCHP) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of Microchip Technology, Inc is 2.13%, while institutional ownership is 97.53%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23 ’25, was worth 112,276. Before that another transaction happened on May 20 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 494 for $60.69, making the entire transaction worth $29,981. This insider now owns 3,468 shares in total.

Microchip Technology, Inc (MCHP) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.99% per share during the next fiscal year.

Microchip Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MCHP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Microchip Technology, Inc’s (MCHP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.47. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 39.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Microchip Technology, Inc (MCHP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 11.26 million, its volume of 8.65 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.73.

During the past 100 days, Microchip Technology, Inc’s (MCHP) raw stochastic average was set at 70.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 57.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.70. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $56.83 in the near term. At $57.46, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $58.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $55.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.90. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $53.27.

Microchip Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MCHP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 30.22 billion has total of 538,712K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,402 M in contrast with the sum of -500 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 970,500 K and last quarter income was -154,600 K.