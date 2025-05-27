Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD) volume exceeds 1.36 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: MNMD) on Friday, soared 3.25% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $7.07. Within the past 52 weeks, MNMD’s price has moved between $4.70 and $10.44.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 5.67%. With a float of $72.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.51 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 74 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Mind Medicine Inc is 3.61%, while institutional ownership is 54.05%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 25 ’25, was worth 142,942. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 21,208 shares at a rate of $6.74, taking the stock ownership to the 856,556 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 25 ’25, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 6,836 for $6.74, making the entire transaction worth $46,075. This insider now owns 446,177 shares in total.

Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.67% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.97% during the next five years compared to 12.11% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: MNMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.27 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.69 million, its volume of 2.07 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Mind Medicine Inc’s (MNMD) raw stochastic average was set at 45.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.54 in the near term. At $7.78, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.48. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.24.

Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: MNMD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 551.54 million based on 75,368K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -108,680 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -23,350 K in sales during its previous quarter.