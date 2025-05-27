Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 202,000 K

On Friday, Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE: MIR) opened higher 5.84% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $17.80. Price fluctuations for MIR have ranged from $9.11 to $18.90 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 28.38%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 16.65% at the time writing. With a float of $214.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2860 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 50.03%, operating margin of 4.41%, and the pretax margin is -0.92%.

Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Mirion Technologies Inc is 7.31%, while institutional ownership is 82.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 21 ’25, was worth 8,972,350. In this transaction Director of this company sold 500,000 shares at a rate of $17.94, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 21 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 75,000 for $18.27, making the entire transaction worth $1,370,002. This insider now owns 919,432 shares in total.

Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.65% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE: MIR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.69. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 53.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.05, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR)

The latest stats from [Mirion Technologies Inc, MIR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.84 million was superior to 2.14 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, Mirion Technologies Inc’s (MIR) raw stochastic average was set at 93.44%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.58. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.29. The third major resistance level sits at $21.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.90. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.18.

Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE: MIR) Key Stats

There are currently 231,927K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.37 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 860,800 K according to its annual income of -36,100 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 202,000 K and its income totaled 300 K.