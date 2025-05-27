NET Power Inc (NPWR) posted a -6.51% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On Friday, NET Power Inc (NYSE: NPWR) was 3.27% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $1.53. A 52-week range for NPWR has been $1.48 – $14.28.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -8.99%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 0.75%. With a float of $31.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.06 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 68 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

NET Power Inc (NPWR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward NET Power Inc stocks. The insider ownership of NET Power Inc is 59.15%, while institutional ownership is 40.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03 ’25, was worth 2,531. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 1,127 shares at a rate of $2.25, taking the stock ownership to the 2,531 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 7,359 for $2.29, making the entire transaction worth $16,871. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

NET Power Inc (NPWR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.75% per share during the next fiscal year.

NET Power Inc (NYSE: NPWR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what NET Power Inc (NPWR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 23.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1384.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NET Power Inc (NPWR)

Looking closely at NET Power Inc (NYSE: NPWR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.6 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, NET Power Inc’s (NPWR) raw stochastic average was set at 0.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 115.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.1902, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.1003. However, in the short run, NET Power Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6333. Second resistance stands at $1.6867. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7583. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5083, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4367. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.3833.

NET Power Inc (NYSE: NPWR) Key Stats

There are 219,067K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 346.13 million. As of now, sales total 250 K while income totals -49,190 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -34,320 K.