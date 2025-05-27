NextNav Inc (NN) is expecting 10.68% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On Friday, NextNav Inc (NASDAQ: NN) was -3.34% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $12.87. A 52-week range for NN has been $6.47 – $18.54.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 123.45%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -0.60%. With a float of $60.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.28 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 96 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -55.06%, operating margin of -713.23%, and the pretax margin is -2087.97%.

NextNav Inc (NN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward NextNav Inc stocks. The insider ownership of NextNav Inc is 54.01%, while institutional ownership is 43.89%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12 ’25, was worth 16,150. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 1,252 shares at a rate of $12.90, taking the stock ownership to the 842,109 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 14,448 for $12.42, making the entire transaction worth $179,391.

NextNav Inc (NN) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ: NN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what NextNav Inc (NN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 16.75. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 267.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NextNav Inc (NN)

Looking closely at NextNav Inc (NASDAQ: NN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.01 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.89.

During the past 100 days, NextNav Inc’s (NN) raw stochastic average was set at 42.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.65. However, in the short run, NextNav Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.78. Second resistance stands at $13.11. The third major resistance level sits at $13.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.05. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.72.

NextNav Inc (NASDAQ: NN) Key Stats

There are 132,397K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.65 billion. As of now, sales total 5,670 K while income totals -101,880 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,540 K while its last quarter net income were -58,580 K.