NIO Inc ADR (NIO) posted a -6.83% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE: NIO) kicked off on Friday, down -1.55% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.88. Over the past 52 weeks, NIO has traded in a range of $3.02-$7.71.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 60.02% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 17.65%. With a float of $1.94 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.94 billion.

The firm has a total of 45635 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 9.88%, operating margin of -33.28%, and the pretax margin is -34.12%.

NIO Inc ADR (NIO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of NIO Inc ADR is 0.03%, while institutional ownership is 11.76%.

NIO Inc ADR (NIO) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -2.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.65% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.49% during the next five years compared to 0.91% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE: NIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at NIO Inc ADR’s (NIO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.87. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.53, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NIO Inc ADR (NIO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [NIO Inc ADR, NIO], we can find that recorded value of 28.85 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 51.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, NIO Inc ADR’s (NIO) raw stochastic average was set at 32.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.57. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.85. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.89. The third major resistance level sits at $3.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.71. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.67.

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE: NIO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.42 billion has total of 2,087,169K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 9,005 M in contrast with the sum of -3,056 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,571 M and last quarter income was -925,640 K.