No matter how cynical the overall market is, AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) performance over the last week is recorded -3.70%

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) kicked off on Friday, up 0.34% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $8.81. Over the past 52 weeks, AGNC has traded in a range of $7.85-$10.85.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 178.29% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -11.64%. With a float of $1.01 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.02 billion.

The firm has a total of 53 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 96.01%, operating margin of 241.8%, and the pretax margin is 43.56%.

AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of AGNC Investment Corp is 0.78%, while institutional ownership is 41.47%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 06 ’25, was worth 149,280. In this transaction Director of this company sold 17,218 shares at a rate of $8.67, taking the stock ownership to the 90,345 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 06 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 17,218 for $8.67, making the entire transaction worth $149,280.

AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.64% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -5.72% during the next five years compared to -4.32% drop over the previous five years of trading.

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at AGNC Investment Corp’s (AGNC) current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [AGNC Investment Corp, AGNC], we can find that recorded value of 36.38 million was better than the volume posted last year of 27.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, AGNC Investment Corp’s (AGNC) raw stochastic average was set at 35.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.91. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $8.99. The third major resistance level sits at $9.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.64. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.56.

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ: AGNC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.02 billion has total of 1,020,375K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,949 M in contrast with the sum of 863,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 846,000 K and last quarter income was 50,000 K.