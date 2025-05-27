No matter how cynical the overall market is, Arista Networks Inc (ANET) performance over the last week is recorded -5.41%

On Friday, Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) was -1.47% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $92.56. A 52-week range for ANET has been $59.43 – $133.57.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 25.04%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 12.42%. With a float of $1.03 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.26 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4412 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 64.09%, operating margin of 42.27%, and the pretax margin is 47.03%.

Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Arista Networks Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Arista Networks Inc is 17.90%, while institutional ownership is 68.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 21 ’25, was worth 15,826. In this transaction Director of this company sold 168 shares at a rate of $94.20, taking the stock ownership to the 12,476 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 1,335 for $92.56, making the entire transaction worth $123,568.

Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.42% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.28% during the next five years compared to 27.37% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Arista Networks Inc (ANET) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.31. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.65 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 11.01 million, its volume of 6.67 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.77.

During the past 100 days, Arista Networks Inc’s (ANET) raw stochastic average was set at 42.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $82.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $95.63. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $92.04 in the near term. At $92.88, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $94.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $89.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $88.70. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $87.86.

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) Key Stats

There are 1,255,921K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 114.54 billion. As of now, sales total 7,003 M while income totals 2,852 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,005 M while its last quarter net income were 813,800 K.