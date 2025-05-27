No matter how cynical the overall market is, AT&T, Inc (T) performance over the last week is recorded -1.08%

On Friday, AT&T, Inc (NYSE: T) opened higher 0.70% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $27.23. Price fluctuations for T have ranged from $17.11 to $29.03 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was -7.16%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -7.88% at the time writing. With a float of $7.19 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.20 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 140990 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 64.53%, operating margin of 15.85%, and the pretax margin is 14.5%.

AT&T, Inc (T) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AT&T, Inc is 0.14%, while institutional ownership is 65.32%.

AT&T, Inc (T) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.88% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.25% during the next five years compared to -4.67% drop over the previous five years of trading.

AT&T, Inc (NYSE: T) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AT&T, Inc (T). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.54. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.63, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AT&T, Inc (T)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 40.7 million, its volume of 28.66 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, AT&T, Inc’s (T) raw stochastic average was set at 78.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.84. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $27.58 in the near term. At $27.74, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $27.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.00. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $26.84.

AT&T, Inc (NYSE: T) Key Stats

There are currently 7,195,603K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 197.30 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 122,336 M according to its annual income of 10,948 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 30,626 M and its income totaled 4,351 M.