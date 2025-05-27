No matter how cynical the overall market is, Cameco Corp (CCJ) performance over the last week is recorded 14.47%

A new trading day began on Friday, with Cameco Corp (NYSE: CCJ) stock price up 11.13% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $52.81. CCJ’s price has ranged from $35.00 to $62.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.64% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 88.14%. With a float of $433.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $435.32 million.

The firm has a total of 2884 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 29.2%, operating margin of 17.0%, and the pretax margin is 10.81%.

Cameco Corp (CCJ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Uranium Industry. The insider ownership of Cameco Corp is 0.35%, while institutional ownership is 76.88%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 05 ’24, was worth 3,057,000. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 21 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 13,400 for $60.93, making the entire transaction worth $816,462.

Cameco Corp (CCJ) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 88.14% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 58.67% during the next five years compared to 15.41% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cameco Corp (NYSE: CCJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cameco Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.26. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.82. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 56.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.41, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cameco Corp (CCJ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cameco Corp, CCJ], we can find that recorded value of 5.13 million was better than the volume posted last year of 4.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.05.

During the past 100 days, Cameco Corp’s (CCJ) raw stochastic average was set at 99.75%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $59.92. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $61.16. The third major resistance level sits at $63.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.88. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $52.64.

Cameco Corp (NYSE: CCJ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 25.55 billion, the company has a total of 435,317K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,288 M while annual income is 125,420 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 549,760 K while its latest quarter income was 48,580 K.