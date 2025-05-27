No matter how cynical the overall market is, Cantaloupe Inc (CTLP) performance over the last week is recorded -0.24%

On Friday, Cantaloupe Inc (NASDAQ: CTLP) was -3.64% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $8.79. A 52-week range for CTLP has been $5.82 – $11.36.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 13.43%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 409.33%. With a float of $66.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $73.04 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 359 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 29.62%, operating margin of 7.08%, and the pretax margin is 6.6%.

Cantaloupe Inc (CTLP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Cantaloupe Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Cantaloupe Inc is 9.67%, while institutional ownership is 75.75%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 27 ’24, was worth 44,520. In this transaction Director of this company bought 6,000 shares at a rate of $7.42, taking the stock ownership to the 97,319 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 27 ’24, when Company’s Director bought 234,134 for $7.41, making the entire transaction worth $1,734,933. This insider now owns 426,319 shares in total.

Cantaloupe Inc (CTLP) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 409.33% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cantaloupe Inc (NASDAQ: CTLP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Cantaloupe Inc (CTLP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.21. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 82.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.79, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.45 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cantaloupe Inc (CTLP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.48 million, its volume of 0.47 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Cantaloupe Inc’s (CTLP) raw stochastic average was set at 33.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.36. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.69 in the near term. At $8.91, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $9.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.17. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.95.

Cantaloupe Inc (NASDAQ: CTLP) Key Stats

There are 73,058K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 618.81 million. As of now, sales total 268,600 K while income totals 11,990 K. Its latest quarter income was 75,430 K while its last quarter net income were 49,160 K.