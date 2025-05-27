No matter how cynical the overall market is ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) performance over the last week is recorded 1.26%

On Friday, ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) opened lower -1.31% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $0.73. Price fluctuations for CHPT have ranged from $0.51 to $2.44 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 29.86% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 34.62% at the time writing. With a float of $405.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $456.10 million.

In an organization with 1395 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 24.14%, operating margin of -60.66%, and the pretax margin is -66.78%.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Retail industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ChargePoint Holdings Inc is 12.23%, while institutional ownership is 34.22%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21 ’25, was worth 16,017. In this transaction CLO and Corp Secretary of this company sold 24,494 shares at a rate of $0.65, taking the stock ownership to the 1,173,568 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 21 ’25, when Company’s CFO sold 11,327 for $0.65, making the entire transaction worth $7,407. This insider now owns 1,228,978 shares in total.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.62% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 42.40% during the next five years compared to 39.72% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.22. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 11.06 million. That was inferior than the volume of 21.09 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, ChargePoint Holdings Inc’s (CHPT) raw stochastic average was set at 27.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6392, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0674. However, in the short run, ChargePoint Holdings Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7354. Second resistance stands at $0.7473. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7650. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7058, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6881. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6762.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT) Key Stats

There are currently 458,201K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 334.00 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 417,080 K according to its annual income of -277,070 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 101,890 K and its income totaled -58,800 K.