No matter how cynical the overall market is Conduent Inc (CNDT) performance over the last week is recorded -4.00%

Conduent Inc (NASDAQ: CNDT) on Friday, plunged -9.24% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.38. Within the past 52 weeks, CNDT’s price has moved between $1.90 and $4.90.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -5.51% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 26.80%. With a float of $144.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.83 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 56000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 13.53%, operating margin of -2.57%, and the pretax margin is 10.08%.

Conduent Inc (CNDT) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Conduent Inc is 11.01%, while institutional ownership is 71.84%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12 ’25, was worth 32,011. In this transaction EVP, Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 13,798 shares at a rate of $2.32, taking the stock ownership to the 331,168 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 08 ’24, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 38,149,336 for $3.47, making the entire transaction worth $132,378,196. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Conduent Inc (CNDT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Conduent Inc (NASDAQ: CNDT) Trading Performance Indicators

Conduent Inc (CNDT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.64 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.37, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Conduent Inc (CNDT)

Conduent Inc (NASDAQ: CNDT) saw its 5-day average volume 1.36 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Conduent Inc’s (CNDT) raw stochastic average was set at 8.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.29 in the near term. At $2.42, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.02. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.89.

Conduent Inc (NASDAQ: CNDT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 349.55 million based on 161,830K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,356 M and income totals 426,000 K. The company made 751,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -51,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.