No matter how cynical the overall market is, Coupang Inc (CPNG) performance over the last week is recorded 0.77%

A new trading day began on Friday, with Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) stock price up 0.62% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $27.28. CPNG’s price has ranged from $18.16 to $27.73 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 39.80% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 259.07%. With a float of $1.24 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.65 billion.

The firm has a total of 95000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 29.68%, operating margin of 1.77%, and the pretax margin is 2.03%.

Coupang Inc (CPNG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. The insider ownership of Coupang Inc is 31.61%, while institutional ownership is 53.23%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 14 ’25, was worth 20,082,300. In this transaction Director of this company bought 750,000 shares at a rate of $26.78, taking the stock ownership to the 54,481,161 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 650,000 for $26.86, making the entire transaction worth $17,458,610. This insider now owns 55,131,161 shares in total.

Coupang Inc (CPNG) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 259.07% per share during the next fiscal year.

Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Coupang Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 50.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Coupang Inc, CPNG], we can find that recorded value of 10.09 million was better than the volume posted last year of 8.99 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, Coupang Inc’s (CPNG) raw stochastic average was set at 96.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 39.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.75. Now, the first resistance to watch is $27.76. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $28.08. The third major resistance level sits at $28.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.02, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $26.27.

Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 49.84 billion, the company has a total of 1,815,613K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 30,268 M while annual income is 154,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 7,908 M while its latest quarter income was 107,000 K.