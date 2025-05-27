No matter how cynical the overall market is Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK) performance over the last week is recorded 11.08%

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE: EXK) kicked off on Friday, up 2.56% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.52. Over the past 52 weeks, EXK has traded in a range of $2.46-$5.67.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 13.72% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 137.50%. With a float of $288.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $289.54 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1539 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 12.5%, operating margin of 3.28%, and the pretax margin is -10.19%.

Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Silver Industry. The insider ownership of Endeavour Silver Corp is 0.25%, while institutional ownership is 39.04%.

Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 137.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 131.56% during the next five years compared to 18.21% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE: EXK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Endeavour Silver Corp’s (EXK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.77. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE: EXK) saw its 5-day average volume 13.06 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 11.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Endeavour Silver Corp’s (EXK) raw stochastic average was set at 30.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.83, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.67 in the near term. At $3.72, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.44. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.39.

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE: EXK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.05 billion has total of 289,540K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 217,640 K in contrast with the sum of -31,480 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 63,500 K and last quarter income was -32,910 K.