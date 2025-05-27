No matter how cynical the overall market is, First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) performance over the last week is recorded 4.99%

First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE: AG) kicked off on Friday, up 0.34% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $5.87. Over the past 52 weeks, AG has traded in a range of $4.43-$8.06.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 11.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 247.62%. With a float of $437.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $484.64 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is 26.32%, operating margin of 7.27%, and the pretax margin is 4.17%.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Silver Industry. The insider ownership of First Majestic Silver Corporation is 9.67%, while institutional ownership is 41.35%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11 ’25, was worth 32,177,791. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 25 ’25, when Company’s Recent Affiliate proposed sale 4,200,000 for $6.89, making the entire transaction worth $28,938,000.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 247.62% per share during the next fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE: AG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at First Majestic Silver Corporation’s (AG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.74. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 115.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Majestic Silver Corporation (AG)

Looking closely at First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE: AG), its last 5-days average volume was 19.07 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 20.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, First Majestic Silver Corporation’s (AG) raw stochastic average was set at 33.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 66.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.07. However, in the short run, First Majestic Silver Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.99. Second resistance stands at $6.09. The third major resistance level sits at $6.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.66. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.56.

First Majestic Silver Corporation (NYSE: AG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.85 billion has total of 484,266K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 560,600 K in contrast with the sum of -101,890 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 243,940 K and last quarter income was 2,260 K.