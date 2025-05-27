No matter how cynical the overall market is Green Plains Inc (GPRE) performance over the last week is recorded -19.50%

On Friday, Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ: GPRE) opened lower -4.97% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $4.43. Price fluctuations for GPRE have ranged from $3.14 to $19.58 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 4.56% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 3.50% at the time writing. With a float of $63.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.39 million.

In an organization with 923 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 5.08%, operating margin of -2.63%, and the pretax margin is -3.79%.

Green Plains Inc (GPRE) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Green Plains Inc is 2.91%, while institutional ownership is 90.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 21 ’25, was worth 1,065,676. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 17 ’25, when Company’s Former Officer proposed sale 234,503 for $3.41, making the entire transaction worth $800,798.

Green Plains Inc (GPRE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ: GPRE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Green Plains Inc (GPRE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.81. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Green Plains Inc (GPRE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.42 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.96 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Green Plains Inc’s (GPRE) raw stochastic average was set at 14.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 84.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.09. However, in the short run, Green Plains Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.33. Second resistance stands at $4.45. The third major resistance level sits at $4.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.05. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.93.

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ: GPRE) Key Stats

There are currently 65,399K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 275.33 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,459 M according to its annual income of -82,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 601,520 K and its income totaled -72,910 K.