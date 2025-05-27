No matter how cynical the overall market is, Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) performance over the last week is recorded -13.04%

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (AMEX: HYLN) on Friday, soared 5.26% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.14. Within the past 52 weeks, HYLN’s price has moved between $1.13 and $4.09.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 201.89%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -10.00%. With a float of $117.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.23 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 93 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 33.93%, operating margin of -3476.53%, and the pretax margin is -2688.19%.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Hyliion Holdings Corporation is 32.71%, while institutional ownership is 29.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22 ’24, was worth 253,500. In this transaction Director of this company sold 65,000 shares at a rate of $3.90, taking the stock ownership to the 972,078 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 20 ’24, when Company’s Director bought 50,000 for $2.95, making the entire transaction worth $147,500. This insider now owns 282,060 shares in total.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.45% during the next five years compared to -12.81% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (AMEX: HYLN) Trading Performance Indicators

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 13.85 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 105.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hyliion Holdings Corporation (HYLN)

Looking closely at Hyliion Holdings Corporation (AMEX: HYLN), its last 5-days average volume was 8.22 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Hyliion Holdings Corporation’s (HYLN) raw stochastic average was set at 5.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 113.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 80.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4798, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1411. However, in the short run, Hyliion Holdings Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2500. Second resistance stands at $1.3000. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1300, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0600. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0100.

Hyliion Holdings Corporation (AMEX: HYLN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 210.28 million based on 174,820K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,510 K and income totals -52,050 K. The company made 490 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -17,250 K in sales during its previous quarter.