No matter how cynical the overall market is, Oracle Corp (ORCL) performance over the last week is recorded -2.82%

Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) on Friday, plunged -0.85% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $157.31. Within the past 52 weeks, ORCL’s price has moved between $114.55 and $198.31.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 6.21%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 7.43%. With a float of $1.65 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.80 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 159000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 69.79%, operating margin of 31.28%, and the pretax margin is 24.82%.

Oracle Corp (ORCL) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Oracle Corp is 41.24%, while institutional ownership is 44.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05 ’25, was worth 428,562. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,866 shares at a rate of $149.53, taking the stock ownership to the 31,764 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 17,500 for $151.24, making the entire transaction worth $2,646,651. This insider now owns 58,090 shares in total.

Oracle Corp (ORCL) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.43% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.44% during the next five years compared to 4.54% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Oracle Corp (ORCL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.02 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 75.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.26, a number that is poised to hit 1.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Looking closely at Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL), its last 5-days average volume was 7.6 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 10.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.37.

During the past 100 days, Oracle Corp’s (ORCL) raw stochastic average was set at 50.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $144.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $161.14. However, in the short run, Oracle Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $157.48. Second resistance stands at $158.99. The third major resistance level sits at $160.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $154.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $152.75. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $151.24.

Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 437.38 billion based on 2,796,956K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 52,961 M and income totals 10,467 M. The company made 14,130 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,936 M in sales during its previous quarter.