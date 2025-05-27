No matter how cynical the overall market is SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) performance over the last week is recorded 0.80%

On Friday, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SWTX) was 0.45% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $46.27. A 52-week range for SWTX has been $28.21 – $62.00.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 663.47%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 20.99%. With a float of $72.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $74.99 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 368 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 93.23%, operating margin of -120.52%, and the pretax margin is -115.6%.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc stocks. The insider ownership of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc is 3.19%, while institutional ownership is 97.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03 ’25, was worth 1,084,592. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $54.23, taking the stock ownership to the 169,712 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03 ’25, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 49,000 for $54.24, making the entire transaction worth $2,657,656. This insider now owns 954,869 shares in total.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.99% per share during the next fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SWTX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.18. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.94 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (SWTX)

The latest stats from [SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc, SWTX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.11 million was superior to 4.04 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.80.

During the past 100 days, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc’s (SWTX) raw stochastic average was set at 48.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 3.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.24. Now, the first resistance to watch is $46.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $46.64. The third major resistance level sits at $46.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.17. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $46.09.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SWTX) Key Stats

There are 75,349K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.50 billion. As of now, sales total 191,590 K while income totals -258,130 K. Its latest quarter income was 49,090 K while its last quarter net income were -83,190 K.