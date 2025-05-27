No matter how cynical the overall market is StandardAero Inc (SARO) performance over the last week is recorded -5.98%

A new trading day began on Friday, with StandardAero Inc (NYSE: SARO) stock price up 0.57% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $28.00. SARO’s price has ranged from $21.31 to $34.38 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 14.66% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 2033.89%. With a float of $151.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $334.46 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 13.21%, operating margin of 7.85%, and the pretax margin is 2.7%.

StandardAero Inc (SARO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of StandardAero Inc is 54.82%, while institutional ownership is 51.91%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 27 ’25, was worth 797,693,709. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 29,370,166 shares at a rate of $27.16, taking the stock ownership to the 180,820,300 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 27 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 6,629,834 for $27.16, making the entire transaction worth $180,066,291. This insider now owns 40,817,224 shares in total.

StandardAero Inc (SARO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2033.89% per share during the next fiscal year.

StandardAero Inc (NYSE: SARO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are StandardAero Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.37. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of StandardAero Inc (SARO)

StandardAero Inc (NYSE: SARO) saw its 5-day average volume 5.6 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, StandardAero Inc’s (SARO) raw stochastic average was set at 73.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $28.45 in the near term. At $28.74, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $29.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.32. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.03.

StandardAero Inc (NYSE: SARO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 9.42 billion, the company has a total of 334,462K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,237 M while annual income is 10,970 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,436 M while its latest quarter income was 62,940 K.