No matter how cynical the overall market is Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) performance over the last week is recorded -7.02%

A new trading day began on Friday, with Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ: STLD) stock price down -3.52% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $129.89. STLD’s price has ranged from $103.17 to $155.56 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 16.43% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 0.41%. With a float of $139.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.38 million.

In an organization with 13000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 13.41%, operating margin of 8.52%, and the pretax margin is 8.7%.

Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Steel Industry. The insider ownership of Steel Dynamics Inc is 6.36%, while institutional ownership is 83.69%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20 ’25, was worth 1,013,774. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 7,495 shares at a rate of $135.26, taking the stock ownership to the 125,319 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 7,495 for $135.26, making the entire transaction worth $1,013,809.

Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.41% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.12% during the next five years compared to 26.49% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ: STLD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Steel Dynamics Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.38. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.57, a number that is poised to hit 2.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.67 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.75 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.90.

During the past 100 days, Steel Dynamics Inc’s (STLD) raw stochastic average was set at 60.72%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $125.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $126.75. However, in the short run, Steel Dynamics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $128.14. Second resistance stands at $130.97. The third major resistance level sits at $132.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $123.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $121.63. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $118.80.

Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ: STLD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 18.60 billion, the company has a total of 148,454K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 17,540 M while annual income is 1,537 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,369 M while its latest quarter income was 217,150 K.