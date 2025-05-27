No matter how cynical the overall market is U.S. Bancorp (USB) performance over the last week is recorded -4.41%

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) kicked off on Friday, down -0.42% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $43.12. Over the past 52 weeks, USB has traded in a range of $35.18-$53.98.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 12.09% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 14.24%. With a float of $1.55 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.56 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 70263 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 79.02%, operating margin of 29.13%, and the pretax margin is 27.58%.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of U.S. Bancorp is 0.26%, while institutional ownership is 80.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 21 ’25, was worth 186,600. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $37.32, taking the stock ownership to the 15,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07 ’25, when Company’s Sr. Exec. VP sold 2,237 for $43.67, making the entire transaction worth $97,701. This insider now owns 39,994 shares in total.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.24% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.60% during the next five years compared to -1.86% drop over the previous five years of trading.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at U.S. Bancorp’s (USB) current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.04, a number that is poised to hit 1.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of U.S. Bancorp (USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) saw its 5-day average volume 6.21 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 10.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.02.

During the past 100 days, U.S. Bancorp’s (USB) raw stochastic average was set at 48.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.81% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.80. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $43.30 in the near term. At $43.65, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $44.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $42.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.85. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $41.50.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 66.90 billion has total of 1,558,027K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 42,712 M in contrast with the sum of 6,299 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10,352 M and last quarter income was 1,709 M.