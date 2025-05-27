No matter how cynical the overall market is XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) performance over the last week is recorded -3.24%

On Friday, XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE: XPEV) was -2.44% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $20.50. A 52-week range for XPEV has been $6.60 – $27.16.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 99.73%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 77.35%. With a float of $755.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $775.87 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 15364 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 14.3%, operating margin of -16.29%, and the pretax margin is -14.2%.

XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward XPeng Inc ADR stocks. The insider ownership of XPeng Inc ADR is 2.73%, while institutional ownership is 14.87%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 18 ’24, was worth 3,859,257. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 17 ’24, when Company’s Director proposed sale 303,681 for $12.83, making the entire transaction worth $3,897,472.

XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.77 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.35% per share during the next fiscal year.

XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE: XPEV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.07. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.75, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of XPeng Inc ADR (XPEV)

The latest stats from [XPeng Inc ADR, XPEV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 13.03 million was superior to 11.57 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.17%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.09.

During the past 100 days, XPeng Inc ADR’s (XPEV) raw stochastic average was set at 55.31%, which indicates a significant increase from 24.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.40. The third major resistance level sits at $20.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.62. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.42.

XPeng Inc ADR (NYSE: XPEV) Key Stats

There are 949,056K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 15.52 billion. As of now, sales total 5,685 M while income totals -805,430 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,222 M while its last quarter net income were -181,600 K.