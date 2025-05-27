Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) kicked off at the price of $5.34: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

A new trading day began on Friday, with Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE: NOK) stock price down -0.37% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $5.36. NOK’s price has ranged from $3.57 to $5.48 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Technology Sector giant was -4.25%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -18.00%. With a float of $5.23 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.38 billion.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is 73.35%, operating margin of 7.77%, and the pretax margin is 8.84%.

Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Nokia Corp ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 11.23%.

Nokia Corp ADR (NOK) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -18.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.15% during the next five years compared to 315.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE: NOK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nokia Corp ADR’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.15. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nokia Corp ADR (NOK)

Looking closely at Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE: NOK), its last 5-days average volume was 16.11 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 20.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Nokia Corp ADR’s (NOK) raw stochastic average was set at 87.16%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.65. However, in the short run, Nokia Corp ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.38. Second resistance stands at $5.41. The third major resistance level sits at $5.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.23. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.20.

Nokia Corp ADR (NYSE: NOK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 27.93 billion, the company has a total of 5,452,551K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 20,798 M while annual income is 1,382 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,625 M while its latest quarter income was -63,210 K.