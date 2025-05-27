Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) volume exceeds 6.5 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on Friday, with Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE: NVO) stock price down -1.20% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $68.17. NVO’s price has ranged from $57.00 to $148.15 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 18.58%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 25.64%. With a float of $3.37 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.37 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 76302 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 84.33%, operating margin of 44.53%, and the pretax margin is 43.65%.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General Industry. The insider ownership of Novo Nordisk ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 9.73%.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO) Recent Fiscal highlights

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.64% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.12% during the next five years compared to 21.74% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE: NVO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Novo Nordisk ADR’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.56. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.90 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Novo Nordisk ADR (NVO)

Looking closely at Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE: NVO), its last 5-days average volume was 9.29 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 9.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.62.

During the past 100 days, Novo Nordisk ADR’s (NVO) raw stochastic average was set at 28.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $67.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $96.82. However, in the short run, Novo Nordisk ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $67.96. Second resistance stands at $68.57. The third major resistance level sits at $69.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $66.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $65.99. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $65.38.

Novo Nordisk ADR (NYSE: NVO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 226.71 billion, the company has a total of 4,487,530K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 42,108 M while annual income is 14,643 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 11,018 M while its latest quarter income was 4,097 M.