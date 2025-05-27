Now that Ambev S.A. ADR’s volume has hit 22.74 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE: ABEV) kicked off on Friday, up 0.40% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.51. Over the past 52 weeks, ABEV has traded in a range of $1.76-$2.63.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 5.37% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 9.58%. With a float of $15.65 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.65 billion.

In an organization with 43000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 51.46%, operating margin of 24.68%, and the pretax margin is 21.67%.

Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Beverages – Brewers Industry. The insider ownership of Ambev S.A. ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 7.54%.

Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.58% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.99% during the next five years compared to -2.22% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE: ABEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ambev S.A. ADR’s (ABEV) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ambev S.A. ADR (ABEV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 20.47 million. That was inferior than the volume of 34.6 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Ambev S.A. ADR’s (ABEV) raw stochastic average was set at 86.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 41.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 11.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.21. However, in the short run, Ambev S.A. ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.55. Second resistance stands at $2.58. The third major resistance level sits at $2.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.42. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.39.

Ambev S.A. ADR (NYSE: ABEV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 39.43 billion has total of 15,757,657K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 16,585 M in contrast with the sum of 2,677 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,840 M and last quarter income was 630,550 K.