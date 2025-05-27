Now that Applied Digital Corporation’s volume has hit 24.6 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On Friday, Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) was -1.60% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $7.48. A 52-week range for APLD has been $3.01 – $12.48.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 186.71% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 39.41%. With a float of $172.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $224.39 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 150 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 5.58%, operating margin of -28.02%, and the pretax margin is -109.89%.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Applied Digital Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Applied Digital Corporation is 23.08%, while institutional ownership is 61.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 21 ’25, was worth 169,484. In this transaction Director of this company sold 24,212 shares at a rate of $7.00, taking the stock ownership to the 83,613 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 21 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 24,212 for $6.73, making the entire transaction worth $162,947.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.41% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 35.11% during the next five years compared to -65.58% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied Digital Corporation (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) saw its 5-day average volume 42.82 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 30.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Applied Digital Corporation’s (APLD) raw stochastic average was set at 44.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 99.06% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 141.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.56 in the near term. At $7.76, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.89. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.69.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD) Key Stats

There are 224,718K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.65 billion. As of now, sales total 165,580 K while income totals -149,270 K. Its latest quarter income was 52,920 K while its last quarter net income were -35,560 K.