Now that Bitcoin Depot Inc’s volume has hit 3.2 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ: BTM) kicked off on Friday, down -4.84% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $3.51. Over the past 52 weeks, BTM has traded in a range of $0.93-$3.61.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales slided by -3.41%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 170.71%. With a float of $14.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $22.56 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 126 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 17.91%, operating margin of 6.89%, and the pretax margin is 4.66%.

Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Bitcoin Depot Inc is 19.09%, while institutional ownership is 64.11%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 03 ’25, was worth 27,211. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 20,476 shares at a rate of $1.33, taking the stock ownership to the 169,276 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 01 ’25, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 29,524 for $1.44, making the entire transaction worth $42,476. This insider now owns 189,752 shares in total.

Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 170.71% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ: BTM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bitcoin Depot Inc’s (BTM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.09. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.36. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM)

The latest stats from [Bitcoin Depot Inc, BTM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.75 million was superior to 0.55 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Bitcoin Depot Inc’s (BTM) raw stochastic average was set at 85.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 150.11% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 90.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.62. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.67. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.00. The third major resistance level sits at $4.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.84. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.51.

Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ: BTM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 214.80 million has total of 64,312K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 573,700 K in contrast with the sum of -11,690 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 164,230 K and last quarter income was 4,190 K.