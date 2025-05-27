Now that Cardiff Oncology Inc’s volume has hit 1.31 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CRDF) on Friday, soared 5.21% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.88. Within the past 52 weeks, CRDF’s price has moved between $2.01 and $5.64.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 24.32% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 13.77%. With a float of $60.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.53 million.

In an organization with 33 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 58.04%, operating margin of -10876.83%, and the pretax margin is -10201.67%.

Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cardiff Oncology Inc is 8.68%, while institutional ownership is 42.25%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 17 ’24, was worth 14,905. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 2,752 shares at a rate of $5.42, taking the stock ownership to the 65,316 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 18 ’24, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 2,400 for $5.00, making the entire transaction worth $12,000. This insider now owns 67,716 shares in total.

Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.77% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -8.79% during the next five years compared to 19.36% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CRDF) Trading Performance Indicators

Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.22 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 341.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.93, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cardiff Oncology Inc (CRDF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.91 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.13 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, Cardiff Oncology Inc’s (CRDF) raw stochastic average was set at 25.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.22% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.17. However, in the short run, Cardiff Oncology Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.22. Second resistance stands at $3.42. The third major resistance level sits at $3.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.62. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.42.

Cardiff Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CRDF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 201.57 million based on 66,526K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 680 K and income totals -45,430 K. The company made 110 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -13,430 K in sales during its previous quarter.