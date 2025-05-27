Now that Clover Health Investments Corp’s volume has hit 7.54 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on Friday, with Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV) stock price down -2.74% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $3.28. CLOV’s price has ranged from $0.90 to $4.87 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 39.19%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 36.85%. With a float of $382.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $388.51 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 570 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 26.37%, operating margin of -1.64%, and the pretax margin is -1.64%.

Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. The insider ownership of Clover Health Investments Corp is 24.85%, while institutional ownership is 20.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07 ’25, was worth 722,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 200,000 shares at a rate of $3.61, taking the stock ownership to the 273,227 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06 ’25, when Company’s CEO of Home Care sold 75,000 for $3.68, making the entire transaction worth $276,000. This insider now owns 2,418,151 shares in total.

Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.85% per share during the next fiscal year.

Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Clover Health Investments Corp’s current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clover Health Investments Corp (CLOV)

The latest stats from [Clover Health Investments Corp, CLOV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.6 million was superior to 6.13 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Clover Health Investments Corp’s (CLOV) raw stochastic average was set at 18.84%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 56.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.32. The third major resistance level sits at $3.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.10. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.03.

Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ: CLOV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.62 billion, the company has a total of 508,917K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,371 M while annual income is -43,010 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 462,330 K while its latest quarter income was -1,270 K.