Now that Old National Bancorp’s volume has hit 13.11 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On Friday, Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) opened lower -0.67% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $20.75. Price fluctuations for ONB have ranged from $15.60 to $24.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 31.73% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 15.07% at the time writing. With a float of $323.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $369.93 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4066 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 123.16%, operating margin of 38.73%, and the pretax margin is 50.21%.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Old National Bancorp is 12.50%, while institutional ownership is 86.48%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 1,334,184. In this transaction PRESIDENT AND COO of this company sold 60,343 shares at a rate of $22.11, taking the stock ownership to the 271,680 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15 ’25, when Company’s PRESIDENT AND COO sold 7,000 for $22.45, making the entire transaction worth $157,150. This insider now owns 332,023 shares in total.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.07% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.06% during the next five years compared to 4.04% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Old National Bancorp (ONB). In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.72, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Old National Bancorp (ONB)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) saw its 5-day average volume 6.75 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Old National Bancorp’s (ONB) raw stochastic average was set at 49.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.87. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.87 in the near term. At $21.12, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $21.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.91. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.66.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) Key Stats

There are currently 319,746K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.62 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,956 M according to its annual income of 539,190 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 724,190 K and its income totaled 144,660 K.