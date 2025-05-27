Now that Plug Power Inc’s volume has hit 102.18 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On Friday, Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) opened lower -2.49% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $0.80. Price fluctuations for PLUG have ranged from $0.69 to $3.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 26.89% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 77.70% at the time writing. With a float of $1.01 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.08 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3224 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -84.03%, operating margin of -301.9%, and the pretax margin is -312.79%.

Plug Power Inc (PLUG) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Plug Power Inc is 6.57%, while institutional ownership is 45.58%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 250,390. In this transaction CFO & Executive VP of this company bought 350,000 shares at a rate of $0.72, taking the stock ownership to the 1,908,064 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 01 ’24, when Company’s Director sold 10,000 for $2.09, making the entire transaction worth $20,916. This insider now owns 684,782 shares in total.

Plug Power Inc (PLUG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 53.51% during the next five years compared to -49.35% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Plug Power Inc (PLUG). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.07. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Plug Power Inc (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) saw its 5-day average volume 152.4 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 85.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Plug Power Inc’s (PLUG) raw stochastic average was set at 3.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 98.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0764, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8286. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8087 in the near term. At $0.8373, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8607. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7567, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7333. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7047.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) Key Stats

There are currently 1,078,344K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 841.11 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 628,810 K according to its annual income of -2,105 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 133,670 K and its income totaled -196,660 K.