Now that Riot Platforms Inc’s volume has hit 22.92 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On Friday, Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) was -4.36% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $8.94. A 52-week range for RIOT has been $6.19 – $15.87.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 361.17% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -467.33%. With a float of $331.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $350.18 million.

In an organization with 783 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 31.78%, operating margin of -61.96%, and the pretax margin is -86.66%.

Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Riot Platforms Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Riot Platforms Inc is 7.08%, while institutional ownership is 57.57%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17 ’25, was worth 64,892. In this transaction Director of this company bought 8,384 shares at a rate of $7.74, taking the stock ownership to the 20,384 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 12,000 for $7.70, making the entire transaction worth $92,400. This insider now owns 59,265 shares in total.

Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -467.33% per share during the next fiscal year.

Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.23. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.36, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 28.48 million. That was inferior than the volume of 29.16 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Riot Platforms Inc’s (RIOT) raw stochastic average was set at 28.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.50. However, in the short run, Riot Platforms Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $8.75. Second resistance stands at $8.95. The third major resistance level sits at $9.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.27. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.07.

Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) Key Stats

There are 357,264K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.05 billion. As of now, sales total 376,660 K while income totals 109,400 K. Its latest quarter income was 161,390 K while its last quarter net income were -296,370 K.